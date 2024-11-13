10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $330.00 $37.0K 12.8K 47.5K SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $60.8K 7.7K 5.7K URBN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $40.00 $49.7K 2.6K 1.4K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $220.00 $58.0K 14.3K 1.0K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $71.2K 34.1K 610 PVH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $105.00 $36.4K 226 245 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.00 $29.6K 949 203 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $85.5K 4.8K 81 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $410.00 $57.8K 323 57 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $140.00 $81.1K 134 55

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 36 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 12822 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $1037.0 per contract. There were 7716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding URBN URBN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 216 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 103 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 2642 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1487 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 100 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 14371 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 437 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $163.0 per contract. There were 34196 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PVH PVH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 401 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 429 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.5K, with a price of $1645.0 per contract. There were 4804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.8K, with a price of $1157.0 per contract. There were 323 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB ABNB, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 275 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.1K, with a price of $1475.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.