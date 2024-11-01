10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $120.00 $197.0K 29.0K 4.6K MAR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $245.00 $70.0K 7 1.0K XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $13.00 $28.2K 155 402 PDD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $120.00 $26.5K 15.6K 331 CZR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $49.3K 8.0K 305 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $330.00 $36.9K 809 264 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $78.00 $516.0K 434 258 W CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $40.00 $57.2K 242 220 SBUX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $110.00 $57.6K 1.1K 102 LEN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $200.00 $61.4K 181 64

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.0K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 29019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MAR MAR, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV XPEV, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 196 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 402 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD PDD, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 58 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $457.0 per contract. There were 15667 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CZR CZR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 79 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $625.0 per contract. There were 8095 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU LULU, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $2469.0 per contract. There were 809 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG CMG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 441 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 258 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $516.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding W W, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.2K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 242 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 441 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.6K, with a price of $915.0 per contract. There were 1155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LEN LEN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 77 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $3070.0 per contract. There were 181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

