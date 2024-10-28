10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $272.50 $32.9K 3.7K 39.7K VFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $17.50 $77.8K 1.0K 11.5K FIVE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $105.00 $315.1K 7.4K 7.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $249.5K 47.8K 2.0K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $100.00 $30.1K 673 566 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $49.50 $55.4K 177 299 LVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $65.00 $202.5K 6 165 BBY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $95.00 $50.1K 1.0K 142 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $270.00 $38.2K 0 130 SKY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $85.00 $89.1K 4 116

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $272.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 3712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39776 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VFC VFC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 771 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.8K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 1063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FIVE FIVE, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 3001 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $315.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 7491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7095 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 81 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 322 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $249.5K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 47847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on November 29, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $602.0 per contract. There were 673 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 566 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ETSY ETSY, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $49.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LVS LVS, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 235 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 164 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.5K, with a price of $1235.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY BBY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 53 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $382.0 per contract. There were 1031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 263 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $765.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 130 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SKY SKY, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 104 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.1K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.