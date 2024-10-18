10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $10.00 $26.9K 2.3K 5.4K AIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $85.00 $44.7K 9 1.3K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $64.00 $40.0K 2.4K 759 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $280.00 $63.5K 1.3K 691 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $40.00 $49.0K 2.7K 453 GS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $530.00 $37.7K 589 175 ERIE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $520.00 $396.0K 0 150 MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $100.00 $75.2K 3.4K 118 C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $70.00 $58.0K 685 80 BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $950.00 $54.3K 60 46

Explanation

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 1, 2024. Parties traded 421 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 2338 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AIG AIG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 389 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1317 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC WFC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 25, 2024. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $64.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 2447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.5K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 1302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 86 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 2717 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS GS, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $1511.0 per contract. There were 589 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ERIE ERIE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 154 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $396.0K, with a price of $2640.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS MS, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.2K, with a price of $2035.0 per contract. There were 3461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $729.0 per contract. There were 685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLK BLK, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 336 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $950.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.3K, with a price of $5430.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

