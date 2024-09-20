10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $117.00 $51.5K 23.8K 125.2K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $230.00 $66.7K 74.0K 109.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $150.00 $37.9K 3.7K 20.8K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $435.00 $67.5K 10.1K 8.1K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $34.2K 18.4K 5.8K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.00 $409.3K 1.5K 3.1K AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $168.00 $44.6K 4.0K 2.5K CORZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.00 $255.0K 20.8K 1.7K CLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $47.00 $35.2K 0 1.3K DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $115.00 $56.0K 312 1.1K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 23872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125275 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 445 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.7K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 74087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $379.0 per contract. There were 3774 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20855 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.5K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 10147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 273 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 147 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 18438 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5849 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT RIOT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2990 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $409.3K, with a price of $137.0 per contract. There were 1540 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO AVGO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $168.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 4042 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2595 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CORZ CORZ, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $255.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 20805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLS CLS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 440 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG DDOG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

