10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $230.00 $51.4K 60.3K 52.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.00 $30.0K 16.6K 6.1K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $142.00 $164.7K 36 6.0K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $180.00 $37.5K 30.4K 2.2K DKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $38.00 $202.9K 7.5K 2.2K GLBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $35.00 $58.5K 2.4K 1.6K GENI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.50 $27.3K 7.2K 885 PENN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $20.00 $27.7K 2.0K 782 CMG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $68.00 $29.3K 1.9K 387 GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $45.00 $39.2K 971 137

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 60320 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 16623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on September 27, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $142.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $164.7K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 36 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 30434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG DKNG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1750 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.9K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 7506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GLBE GLBE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1681 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GENI GENI, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 219 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 7232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN PENN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 186 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 2045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CMG CMG, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 94 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $68.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 1981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM GM, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 135 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.2K, with a price of $291.0 per contract. There were 971 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

