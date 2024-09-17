10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $118.00 $37.1K 28.6K 71.3K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $210.00 $74.5K 6.0K 6.1K SMCI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $440.00 $28.1K 1.4K 3.1K CORZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.00 $25.2K 10.0K 1.4K ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $160.00 $43.4K 7.4K 1.1K AKAM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $90.00 $70.0K 1.5K 1.0K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $20.00 $77.5K 10.6K 660 IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $185.00 $27.6K 280 465 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $185.00 $26.8K 286 370 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $91.00 $99.2K 105 335

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 217 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $171.0 per contract. There were 28609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.5K, with a price of $149.0 per contract. There were 6098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI SMCI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $1405.0 per contract. There were 1446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ CORZ, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 336 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 10068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL ORCL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 7490 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AKAM AKAM, we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 822 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 10639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 660 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM IBM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 185 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $3460.0 per contract. There were 280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD CRWD, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 367 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU MU, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $91.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.2K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.