10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $135.00 $35.5K 94.5K 61.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $232.50 $31.8K 17.6K 29.1K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $20.00 $32.8K 4.7K 3.6K WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $80.00 $30.4K 6.6K 1.8K ADSK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $260.00 $27.7K 1.1K 1.3K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $1720.00 $128.5K 875 1.0K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $1500.00 $48.3K 1.1K 845 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $40.00 $71.0K 1.4K 755 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $280.00 $53.4K 2.0K 702 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $40.00 $25.9K 1.0K 613

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 212 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 94515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 17684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 497 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 4744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC WDC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $622.0 per contract. There were 6643 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADSK ADSK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 70 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $1110.0 per contract. There were 1187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO AVGO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $1720.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.5K, with a price of $3666.0 per contract. There were 875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1082 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR MSTR, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $1500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.3K, with a price of $3225.0 per contract. There were 1189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SEDG SEDG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 343 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 1448 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 755 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 706 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $4454.0 per contract. There were 2023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 343 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $742.0 per contract. There were 1012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

