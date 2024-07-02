10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $65.00 $54.2K 2.9K 3.2K CRBG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $29.00 $36.1K 8.8K 865 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $105.00 $42.3K 590 714 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $65.00 $62.5K 22.8K 661 COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $220.00 $159.1K 626 183 WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $57.50 $307.5K 2.1K 152 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.00 $44.7K 23.1K 22 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $260.00 $31.6K 350 21 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $39.00 $84.2K 1.4K 15 AXP PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $232.50 $91.7K 308 13

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 353 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 2928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRBG CRBG, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 108 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 233 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 8804 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 865 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS MS, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 80 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $769.0 per contract. There were 590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 714 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 22861 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 661 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN COIN, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $159.1K, with a price of $2375.0 per contract. There were 626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC WFC, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1875 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $307.5K, with a price of $164.0 per contract. There were 2194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 563 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $798.0 per contract. There were 23198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V V, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 108 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $1580.0 per contract. There were 350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAC BAC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 417 contract(s) at a $39.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.2K, with a price of $202.0 per contract. There were 1440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXP AXP, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $232.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.7K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

