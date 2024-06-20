10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/28/24 $180.00 $45.9K 9.6K 5.9K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $75.00 $57.9K 3.1K 638 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $190.00 $34.6K 7.6K 509 RH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $240.00 $105.2K 544 61 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $129.0K 1.5K 59 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $3450.00 $70.7K 57 59 MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $1580.00 $123.7K 56 52 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4250.00 $42.5K 394 27 TOL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $120.00 $42.5K 512 27 AZO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $3020.00 $55.0K 1 16

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 9696 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 252 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 3113 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 211 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 7677 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 509 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RH RH, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.2K, with a price of $2620.0 per contract. There were 544 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 575 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.0K, with a price of $1290.0 per contract. There were 1505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CMG CMG, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 911 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $3450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.7K, with a price of $70730.0 per contract. There were 57 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MELI MELI, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 183 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $1580.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.7K, with a price of $17680.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG BKNG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 211 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $4250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $42500.0 per contract. There were 394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TOL TOL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 211 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 512 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AZO AZO, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $3020.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $6878.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.