10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CYH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.00 $57.8K 3.6K 2.1K UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $490.00 $129.6K 218 901 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $900.00 $82.3K 1.0K 263 BMY PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $45.00 $25.4K 3.6K 245 SRPT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $117.00 $59.8K 1 87 VEEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $210.00 $118.3K 156 35 ELV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $530.00 $30.2K 420 28 TDOC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $26.4K 1.9K 26 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $260.00 $35.2K 654 20 UTHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $320.00 $55.6K 25 5

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For CYH CYH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 888 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.8K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 3620 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 576 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.6K, with a price of $4800.0 per contract. There were 218 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY LLY, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.3K, with a price of $4119.0 per contract. There were 1066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY BMY, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 3652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRPT SRPT, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 41 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $1460.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VEEV VEEV, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.3K, with a price of $3380.0 per contract. There were 156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ELV ELV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $304.0 per contract. There were 420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TDOC TDOC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $529.0 per contract. There were 1982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR DHR, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 212 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $1600.0 per contract. There were 654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UTHR UTHR, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.6K, with a price of $1160.0 per contract. There were 25 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

