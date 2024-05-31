10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $175.00 $26.2K 10.8K 76.5K RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $148.00 $40.4K 1.2K 978 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $100.00 $53.3K 10.7K 974 GPC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $140.00 $414.6K 24 347 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $170.00 $98.8K 1.9K 169 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.00 $27.4K 24.6K 167 LEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $10.00 $26.8K 386 153 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $140.00 $93.4K 1.6K 141 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $26.7K 4.2K 74 ASO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $65.00 $64.2K 419 61

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 10813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL RCL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 1221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 978 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 203 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 199 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.3K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 10763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 974 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPC GPC, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 203 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 347 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $414.6K, with a price of $1195.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 347 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 140 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.8K, with a price of $875.0 per contract. There were 1913 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 321 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 24658 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEG LEG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 386 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Loading... Loading...

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 119 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.4K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 1684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHWY CHWY, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 231 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $595.0 per contract. There were 4253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASO ASO, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 231 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.2K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 419 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.