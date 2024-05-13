10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $30.00 $30.4K 5.4K 3.7K OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $20.00 $31.0K 5.1K 3.4K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $37.00 $67.6K 8.4K 2.4K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.00 $29.9K 3.5K 2.3K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $65.00 $33.5K 44.8K 1.7K TRUP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $30.00 $28.4K 528 761 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $850.00 $151.2K 646 551 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $17.00 $30.3K 1.2K 440 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $180.00 $25.9K 1.1K 260 COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $500.00 $50.8K 1.0K 132

• Regarding UPST UPST, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 5417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3739 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR OSCR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 5186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 805 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.6K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 8486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI SOFI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 186 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 638 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 3578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C C, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $134.0 per contract. There were 44899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRUP TRUP, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 139 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLK BLK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 550 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.2K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 551 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD HOOD, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $302.0 per contract. There were 1232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM JPM, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 312 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1135 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 260 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN COIN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 1073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 132 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

