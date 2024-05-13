10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $170.00 $25.6K 33.9K 92.0K GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $30.00 $55.5K 41.3K 43.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $85.00 $51.7K 23.8K 17.3K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.00 $39.5K 17.1K 2.8K HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $300.00 $27.8K 6.8K 1.8K NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $75.00 $35.5K 1.2K 987 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $180.00 $33.5K 20.4K 940 KMX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $85.00 $58.5K 18 835 DUOL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $180.00 $26.3K 751 374 CPNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $26.00 $39.0K 2.5K 328

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $256.0 per contract. There were 33934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92049 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME GME, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 111 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $498.0 per contract. There were 41392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43224 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 23850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17308 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.5K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 17174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2888 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HD HD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 249 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $5570.0 per contract. There were 6851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 987 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 1229 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 987 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 20460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KMX KMX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 585 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 835 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DUOL DUOL, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG CPNG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 186 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 2577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 328 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

