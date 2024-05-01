10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/03/24 $180.00 $31.3K 19.7K 80.0K LCID PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $1.00 $2.5 million 0 50.0K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $190.00 $113.0K 46.7K 13.4K RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $10.00 $28.8K 18.8K 2.8K SG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $25.00 $27.0K 410 2.0K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/03/24 $100.00 $47.6K 7.1K 1.9K F PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.82 $50.0K 22.0K 1.5K W CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $55.00 $869.4K 2.0K 1.4K SBUX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/03/24 $84.00 $53.8K 1.9K 1.1K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $42.00 $44.6K 1.7K 702

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 3, 2024. This event was a transfer of 105 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $293.0 per contract. There were 19755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID LCID, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 961 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 50000 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.5 million, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $113.0K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 46711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN RIVN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 310 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 18875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2878 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SG SG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 386 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 410 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2057 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA CVNA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 3, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.6K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 7141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1944 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 625 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $9.82 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 22070 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Loading... Loading...

• For W W, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 107 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1400 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $869.4K, with a price of $621.0 per contract. There were 2081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1446 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBUX SBUX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on May 3, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $1076.0 per contract. There were 1924 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 180 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 1766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.