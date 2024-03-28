10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AKBA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $2.00 $31.2K 6.5K 4.4K BMY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $60.00 $26.0K 6.2K 559 EHC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $80.00 $48.0K 1.1K 554 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/05/24 $500.00 $142.2K 1.4K 490 NVO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $160.00 $31.0K 523 250 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/26/24 $450.00 $36.5K 0 159 ABBV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $175.00 $52.4K 1.2K 89 AVDL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $27.0K 185 82 DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $260.00 $178.5K 92 79 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $125.00 $35.7K 1.4K 31

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AKBA AKBA, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1060 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 6593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY BMY, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 6277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EHC EHC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 1185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 554 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH UNH, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on April 5, 2024. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.2K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 1496 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO NVO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 85 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $3104.0 per contract. There were 523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRTX VRTX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on April 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 159 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV ABBV, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 1273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Loading... Loading...

• Regarding AVDL AVDL, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 295 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHR DHR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 295 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.5K, with a price of $2260.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA MRNA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 295 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 1436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.