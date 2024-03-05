10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/08/24 $185.00 $38.7K 5.2K 63.7K ULTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/08/24 $570.00 $38.3K 132 3.1K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $21.00 $90.0K 853 2.8K CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $85.00 $114.5K 4.2K 2.7K EBAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $50.00 $44.4K 17 600 SHAK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $105.00 $83.6K 201 313 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $175.00 $26.5K 2.0K 183 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $125.00 $52.6K 1.4K 129 EAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $42.50 $30.0K 639 50 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $222.0K 315 14

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 8, 2024. Parties traded 164 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 5291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ULTA ULTA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 8, 2024. This event was a transfer of 274 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD JD, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 853 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 73 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $114.5K, with a price of $1145.0 per contract. There were 4241 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2749 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBAY EBAY, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 17 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SHAK SHAK, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 226 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.6K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 201 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB ABNB, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 2021 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $1385.0 per contract. There were 1423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 129 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EAT EAT, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY ETSY, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 682 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $222.0K, with a price of $2470.0 per contract. There were 315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

