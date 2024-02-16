10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $1.00 $54.0K 10.7K 10.3K UBER CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $72.50 $43.2K 4.3K 298 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $200.00 $26.7K 3.5K 274 FIX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $210.00 $48.6K 950 248 SWK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $100.0K 487 200 GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/01/24 $150.00 $25.3K 141 166 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/23/24 $360.00 $25.7K 69 148 WM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $200.00 $45.6K 789 105 PAYX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $120.00 $28.7K 359 85 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/16/24 $287.50 $92.0K 51 75

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For EOSE EOSE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $11.0 per contract. There were 10779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER UBER, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 4362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA BA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 28 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 3569 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIX FIX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $4050.0 per contract. There were 950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWK SWK, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 700 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $1250.0 per contract. There were 487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE GE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on March 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE DE, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 23, 2024. Parties traded 51 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 148 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WM WM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 76 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 789 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PAYX PAYX, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT CAT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $287.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.0K, with a price of $3681.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

