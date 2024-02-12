10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $195.00 $30.4K 51.8K 95.1K PLCE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/15/24 $10.00 $28.3K 843 6.3K CPNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $15.00 $84.0K 6.1K 4.6K LAZR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $4.00 $32.4K 1.1K 1.9K PDD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/15/24 $140.00 $25.2K 6.2K 816 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.00 $39.0K 6.2K 654 SONO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $20.00 $35.4K 851 504 JWN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $15.00 $77.2K 2.2K 332 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $175.00 $88.8K 2.6K 278 BBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/23/24 $75.00 $65.0K 350 258

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 170 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $179.0 per contract. There were 51810 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 95197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLCE PLCE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 43 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CPNG CPNG, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 672 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 6116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4662 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LAZR LAZR, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 1907 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 1126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1951 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD PDD, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 6260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 816 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO NIO, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 340 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 6254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 654 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SONO SONO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 254 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JWN JWN, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 2295 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 221 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.8K, with a price of $1773.0 per contract. There were 2660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 278 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBY BBY, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

