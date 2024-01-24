10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/02/24 $252.50 $52.0K 33 7.5K HYLN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/19/24 $1.00 $30.0K 6.0K 3.0K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/02/24 $215.00 $32.0K 1.6K 742 JBHT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $210.00 $60.3K 536 354 TXT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/15/24 $80.00 $67.9K 854 218 OSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/16/24 $105.00 $38.7K 28 201 UNP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/26/24 $242.50 $25.3K 47 96 LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $66.0K 451 51 GE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $130.00 $46.9K 1.0K 32 AXON CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $270.00 $35.0K 239 24

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding FDX FDX, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 2, 2024. Parties traded 162 contract(s) at a $252.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $322.0 per contract. There were 33 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7587 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HYLN HYLN, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 6031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 1656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBHT JBHT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 208 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 354 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXT TXT, we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on March 15, 2024. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.9K, with a price of $722.0 per contract. There were 854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSK OSK, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 158 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 158 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $248.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP UNP, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 92 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUV LUV, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 723 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $1322.0 per contract. There were 451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE GE, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 359 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $1565.0 per contract. There were 1041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXON AXON, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 149 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1750.0 per contract. There were 239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.