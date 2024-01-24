10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/26/24 $215.00 $60.0K 18.3K 34.5K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/02/24 $165.00 $27.1K 5.7K 27.4K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/16/24 $75.00 $30.6K 42.1K 16.7K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/02/24 $40.00 $66.3K 772 1.8K M PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $14.00 $107.1K 209 1.7K GENI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/16/24 $5.00 $77.5K 8.2K 505 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $97.50 $27.4K 571 101 MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/26/24 $1775.00 $90.0K 0 100 FIVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $165.00 $30.2K 100 62 GCT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $17.50 $32.0K 34 56

• Regarding TSLA TSLA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on January 26, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 18310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 2, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 5785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA BABA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $306.0 per contract. There were 42187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG DKNG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 2, 2024. Parties traded 625 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.3K, with a price of $106.0 per contract. There were 772 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on April 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1700 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.1K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GENI GENI, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on February 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 8236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE NKE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 47 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MELI MELI, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on January 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $1775.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVE FIVE, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 149 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GCT GCT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 51 day(s) on March 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $641.0 per contract. There were 34 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

