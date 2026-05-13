Transcript: Valneva Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xbkzgkz7
Summary
Valneva SE reported first-quarter revenues of approximately €30 million, with a decline from the previous year attributed to changes in business setup, supply phasing, and one-off expenses.
The company is focused on cash management and announced a workforce reduction of 10-15% to achieve a 25-35% reduction in operating expenses.
Valneva SE is advancing its Lyme disease vaccine candidate in partnership with Pfizer, observing strong efficacy but facing statistical challenges; Pfizer plans regulatory submissions.
The Chikungunya vaccine is progressing well, with a significant pilot vaccination campaign in Brazil and ongoing efforts to expand access in endemic countries.
Valneva SE is adjusting its 2026 product sales guidance to €135-150 million due to adverse travel vaccine uptake trends, with a restructuring plan to streamline operations.
The company continues to advance its Shigella vaccine program with ongoing studies and plans for further development based on upcoming results.
Management expressed confidence in the long-term prospects of its key vaccine candidates and strategic growth opportunities.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Thomas Lingelbach (Chief Executive Officer)
Peter Buehler (Chief Financial Officer)
Thomas Lingelbach (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. To ask a question, you will need to press Star one and one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one and one again. One moment for our first question and this question comes from the line of Maurie Reichroft from Jefferies. Please go ahead.
Maurie Reichroft (Equity Analyst)
Thomas Lingelbach (Chief Executive Officer)
Maury? Unfortunately I can't comment to that. Understood.
Maurie Reichroft (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And maybe one other quick clarification question. Once Pfizer has the BLA meeting scheduled, they have the BLA meeting. Do you know if there will be a disclosure around the BLA acceptance or how logistics could work going forward? Our current hypothesis is that file acceptance will be disclosed. Got it. Okay. Thanks for taking my questions. I'll hop back in the queue.
OPERATOR
Romy
So let me take the question first and then possibly Peter can compliment. So I think as we said during our report, it's a combination of various
Thomas Lingelbach (Chief Executive Officer)
Peter Buehler (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think the only other thing to add is to a lesser extent than the shipments to US military there is this impact on the indirect markets with the shifting of distributor where we see a slight impact, not as much as on Dukara, but we see a little impact also on. On Ixiara. But this is more just, you know, technically the switch over from to a new partner. Right.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you. We will now take our next question and this question comes from the line of Pamel Diwan from Guggenheim Partners. Please, please go ahead.
Pamel Diwan (Equity Analyst)
Thomas Lingelbach (Chief Executive Officer)
Pamel Diwan (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks for the information. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Damen Chaplain from Stifle. Please go ahead.
Damen Chaplain (Equity Analyst)
Thank you for taking my questions. I have a couple questions on the restructuring plan. So can you elaborate on how the savings will phase through the year and how should we think about the savings between RND and sgna and the last one, when do you anticipate achieving full payback from the program? Thank you very much.
Peter Buehler (Chief Financial Officer)
Damen Chaplain (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much, Peter.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Rajan Sharma from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.
Rajan Sharma (Equity Analyst)
Hi, I've got a couple of questions and sorry to labour the point on the Pfizer part, but I was just wondering what level of insight do you actually have into Pfizer's FDA discussions? Is it essentially the same as everybody else in the market where you get the update when Pfizer discloses it? And then I had a couple of financial questions which I can follow up with.
Thomas Lingelbach (Chief Executive Officer)
So we are not actively involved in the, in the preparations or discussions in between FISA and regulatory authorities, but we have a process to be informed through existing steering structures at different time points as compared to the market.
Rajan Sharma (Equity Analyst)
Peter Buehler (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. We are now going to take our next question. And this question comes from the line of BRANDON Fox from H.C. wainwright. Please go ahead.
BRANDON Fox (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Just changing gears here a little bit and focusing on the Shigella phase two readout. What are you looking for in this readout? How will you assess the go forward decision? And has that bar changed given the focus on OPEX reduction? And then maybe just looking a bit further out on this. If you were to commercialize that product, would you be selling to the same call points as Ducaroll? Can you just talk about the commercial
Thomas Lingelbach (Chief Executive Officer)
BRANDON Fox (Equity Analyst)
Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, you will need to press star one and one on your telephone. We are now going to take our next question. And this question comes from the line of Simon Scholz from First Berlin Equinity Research. Please go ahead.
Simon Scholz (Equity Analyst)
I've just got one question. You wrote in the 2025 20F that you'd received a letter from the FDA preventing you from using the Almeida facility to produce Xiaro for distribution in the U.S. i was just wondering if you could outline current measures to mitigate that and also give us some idea as to whether this will impact sales of IXIARO or your capacity supply the Department of Defence with IXIARO.
Thomas Lingelbach (Chief Executive Officer)
Simon Scholz (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so you don't expect any impact from temporary inability to use Almeida on Ixiara sales in the us?
Thomas Lingelbach (Chief Executive Officer)
Not at this point in time.
Simon Scholz (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. That was our final question for today. I will now hand the call back to Thomas Dingerbach for closing remarks.
Thomas Lingelbach (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you so much for your attendance today. Great questions and for following Valneva. And as we said during the call today, we are looking forward especially to the next steps in connection with the Lyme vaccine. I confident in the prospect of not only Lyme, but also Valneva. Thanks a lot.
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