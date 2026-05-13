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May 13, 2026 8:50 AM 23 min read

Transcript: Veru Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ahV4ezuY

Summary

Veru is focusing on developing innovative medicines for cardiometabolic and inflammatory diseases, specifically targeting older patients with obesity and sarcopenic obesity.

The company completed a positive Phase 2b clinical trial showing that combining Anovasarm with GLP1 receptor agonists leads to greater fat loss and preserves lean mass and physical function.

Financial highlights for the quarter included a decrease in R&D and administrative expenses, resulting in a net loss of $3.1 million compared to a $7.9 million loss in the previous year.

The company completed a public offering, raising approximately $23.4 million, which provides sufficient funds to support operations beyond the interim analysis of the Phase IIb clinical study.

Veru targets a large market opportunity with over 1 billion people globally having obesity and significant proportions of older adults at risk for sarcopenic obesity.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Sam Fish (Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications)

Michelle Greco (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer)

Dr. Mitchell Steiner (Chairman, CEO and President)

Thank you, Michelle. With that I'll now open the call to questions. Operator

OPERATOR

Leland Gershel

Dr. Mitchell Steiner (Chairman, CEO and President)

Gary Barnett

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dr. Mitchell Steiner for any closing remarks.

Dr. Mitchell Steiner (Chairman, CEO and President)

Thank you, operator. I appreciate everyone who joined us on today's call and I look forward to updating all of you on our progress on our next investors call. Have a great day.

OPERATOR

The digital replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately 12:00pm Eastern Time today, May 13th by dialing 1-855-669-9658 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-0088 internationally. You will be prompted to enter the replay access code, which will be 882-6955. Please record your name and company when joining.

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