Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 5, 2026 9:53 AM 38 min read

Marriott Vacations Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ydp3sa2x/

Summary

Marriott Vacations reported a 16% decline in adjusted EBITDA to $161 million for Q1 2026, with contract sales down 2% year-over-year.

Strategic initiatives included significant leadership changes, workforce reductions, and asset sales to enhance profitability and cash flow.

The company increased its contract sales guidance for 2026, driven by new revenue initiatives and plans to drive demand through experiential marketing and owner engagement programs.

Operational highlights included successful asset sales like the Westin Cancun Hotel and improvements in sales performance in April, with a notable 8% increase in contract sales.

Management expressed strong confidence in future growth, focusing on enhancing customer experience and leveraging data-driven sales strategies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Neil Goldner (Vice President, Investor Relations)

Matt Averill (Chief Executive Officer)

Mike Plesky (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Jason Marino (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

David Katz (Equity Analyst)

Matt Averill (Chief Executive Officer)

David Katz (Equity Analyst)

And one, just a very quick follow up. Since the street is hyper focused on this and it's, you know, we always need something to worry about. Is there anything, you know, noteworthy with respect to loan loss or delinquencies and it may be difficult to tell at this stage in the turnaround, but just checking in, thanks.

Jason Marino (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, David, this is Jason. Thanks for the question. Yeah, at this point we feel really good about where the portfolio is. We ran through a bunch of metrics on the call in our prepared remarks and we feel really good with our process and what we're seeing especially as it relates to the near term delinquencies which are the majority of the book in terms of the nearer term vintages. Sorry. And so we feel good.

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Packard Shoals with Truist Securities. Please proceed.

Packard Shoals (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good morning everyone. Question for you regarding expectations for development profit. I believe on the prior earnings call you had expected development profit for the year to be up. It was do youwn quite a bit in Q1. Is your in light of that, do you you still expect it to be up for the full year? Thank you.

Jason Marino (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Okay, that's all for me this morning. Thank you. The next question comes from Ben Chaikin with Mizuhu. Please proceed.

Ben Chaikin (Equity Analyst)

Mike Plesky (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Ben Chaikin (Equity Analyst)

Matt Averill (Chief Executive Officer)

Ben Chaikin (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, it was basically just how did you think about. Obviously there's been some acceleration in contract sales from the start of the year, but then how did you kind of like balance that versus layering in the inner circle dynamic? I don't know to the extent how much that actually contributes to 26. Maybe it's a back half, maybe 27.

Matt Averill (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Understood, thank you. Thanks, Ben. The next question comes from Brent Montour with Barclays. Please proceed.

Brent Montour (Equity Analyst)

Good morning everybody. Thanks for taking my question and apologize for my connection here. Can you just maybe break out that April metric and kind of give us a sense of how much of that was close rate, how much of that was expanding, you know, purchase price? If there's mix benefit in terms of repeat versus new owner. Just trying to get a sense for how much of that is sort of blocking and tackling and how much of that is mixed.

Mike Plesky (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Brent Montour (Equity Analyst)

And then maybe another one for you, Mike. You spoke about getting the right tours. Take us back a little bit. When you got there, what kind of tours were you guys getting before and what kind of tours are you getting now? And why do you think it's going to be sort of low hanging fruit that you can use your assets to sort of hone in on those higher hit rate tours?

Mike Plesky (President and Chief Operating Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Thanks everyone. The next question comes from Lizzie Dove with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed. Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I just wanted to see if you could expand on the new owner side of things. What you're seeing there in terms of new owner VPG versus existing and what you're kind of baking in for contract sales in terms of any mix shift in terms of new owners for the rest of the year.

Lizzie Dove (Equity Analyst)

Mike Plesky (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Jason Marino (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Got it. Thank you. And then I just wanted to touch on Hawaii. I know there's been some inclement weather there over the last couple of months and I think you have a reasonable amount of exposure there. Anything that you're kind of seeing there or that we should be noting going forward on that.

Matt Averill (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. The next question comes from Trey Browers with Wells Fargo. Please proceed.

Trey Browers (Equity Analyst)

Jason Marino (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Great. Thanks so much for the questions, guys. Once again to ask a question at Star one on your telephone keypad at this time, our next question comes from Steven Gramblin with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed.

Steven Gramblin (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks. Actually two follow ups. First, peers have called their management base recently in terms of the properties they're managing. Do you have a similar opportunity that you're looking at? Are there any properties where you still have low occupancy or even pent up maintenance capex that you could look to potentially optimize?

Matt Averill (Chief Executive Officer)

Jason Marino (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time I would like to turn the floor back to Matt Averell for closing remarks.

Matt Averill (Chief Executive Officer)

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved