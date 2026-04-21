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April 21, 2026 9:33 AM 47 min read

Quest Diagnostics Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/349464731

Summary

Quest Diagnostics reported a strong Q1 2026 performance with a 9.2% revenue increase driven primarily by organic growth and strong demand in clinical innovations.

The company raised its full-year revenue and EPS guidance, expecting revenues between $11.78 billion and $11.9 billion and adjusted EPS between $10.63 and $10.83.

Significant growth in the consumer health segment and advanced diagnostics, particularly in Alzheimer's testing and cardiometabolic profiles, contributed to revenue growth.

Operational productivity gains were achieved through increased automation and AI deployment, with a notable improvement in customer service efficiency.

The company continues to focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, including those with Fresenius Medical Care and Corewell Health, contributing to volume growth.

Quest Diagnostics is investing in AI, automation, and consumer health initiatives while maintaining a healthy M&A pipeline.

Management is optimistic about the future, emphasizing the company's role in advancing healthcare diagnostics and the potential for continued growth in both traditional and new clinical areas.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Dan Hamberly (Interim Vice President of Investor Relations)

Jim Davis (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)

OPERATOR

Michael Czerney (Equity Analyst at Laring Partners)

Sam Samad (Chief Financial Officer)

Jim Davis (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)

OPERATOR

Great operator. Next question.

Elizabeth Anderson (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)

Sam Samad (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Next question.

Patrick Dunnelly (Equity Analyst at Citi)

Thank you. Our next question comes from Patrick Dunnelly with Citi. Your line is open. You may ask your question. Hey, thanks guys. Maybe similar, Sam, on some of the moving pieces on the cost. Can you just talk about the project Nova piece, how the investments are progressing there? You know, wondering if potentially higher expenses tied to some of the macro conflicts caused you to move those investments around at all.

Sam Samad (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator, next question.

Ann Hines (Equity Analyst at Zio Securities)

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ann Hines with Zio Securities. Your line is open. You may ask your question. Good morning. Thank you for the question. Just on the organic volume front, was there anything that came in better or worse than your expectations and maybe just on the aca, I know the subsidies ran out in December. Did you see any meaningful impact versus what's embedded in your guidance in Q1?

Jim Davis (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)

Sam Samad (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Operator, next question.

Jack Mann

Thank you. This question comes from Jack Mann with Nefron. You may ask your question. Your line is open. Morning, guys. I wanted to ask you about Pama. So the survey kicks off in 10 days or so. How's your prep work in terms of participating in that? And then just your latest thoughts on how you think the Medicare rates for 2027 will shake out that whole process. Thank you.

Sam Samad (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Anna Krasinski

Jim Davis (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)

And the one addition I'd make to Jim's comments is, you know, the, the growth that we're seeing from some of the collaborations that we have, the wellness companies that we're partnering with is broad based. We're seeing a lot of growth from different players and a broad ecosystem that we're very encouraged about. Operator.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Eric Caldwell with Baird. Your line is open, you may ask your question.

Eric Caldwell (Equity Analyst at Baird)

Jim Davis (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)

Sam Samad (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Great operator. Next question.

Kevin Kellyando

Sam Samad (Chief Financial Officer)

Jim Davis (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Andrew Brackman with William Blair. Your line is open. You may ask your question.

Andrew Brackman (Equity Analyst at William Blair)

Jim Davis (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)

Sam Samad (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator, next question.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Taiko Peterson with Jeffries. Your line is open, you may ask your question.

Noah

Jim Davis (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)

Sam Samad (Chief Financial Officer)

Operator, next question.

OPERATOR

Lisa Gill (Equity Analyst at JPMorgan)

Jim Davis (Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President)

Thank you. And our last question comes from David Westenberg with Piper Sandler. Your line is open, you may ask your question.

David Westenberg (Equity Analyst at Piper Sandler)

OPERATOR

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