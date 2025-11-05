12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:AIP) stock increased by 11.93% to $13.79. The company's market cap stands at $517.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) stock increased by 11.31% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

Losers

(NYSE:ANET) shares fell 11.0% to $136.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock fell 8.59% to $43.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

