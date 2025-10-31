12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 24.9% to $1.1 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) stock increased by 19.95% to $5.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.9 million.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) stock moved upwards by 18.99% to $34.14. The company's market cap stands at $634.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) stock rose 16.21% to $107.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock moved upwards by 12.21% to $5.98. The company's market cap stands at $966.2 million.

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) stock increased by 11.86% to $10.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares fell 68.3% to $5.38 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.8 million.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stock declined by 46.81% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.0 million.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock decreased by 39.18% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) shares fell 30.04% to $99.19. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) shares fell 26.99% to $9.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) stock declined by 26.28% to $3.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

