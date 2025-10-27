12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) stock rose 9.1% to $329.2 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:CLS) stock rose 9.1% to $329.2 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock increased by 8.83% to $24.01. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:CFLT) stock increased by 8.83% to $24.01. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock rose 6.96% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

(NASDAQ:OBLG) stock rose 6.96% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock rose 5.88% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BLBX) stock rose 5.88% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million. Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $42.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:INTA) shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $42.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares rose 5.24% to $121.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares fell 9.1% to $3.91 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FCUV) shares fell 9.1% to $3.91 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million. Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock declined by 8.6% to $103.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:RMBS) stock declined by 8.6% to $103.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock decreased by 5.87% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.5 million.

(NASDAQ:SLNH) stock decreased by 5.87% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.5 million. LGL Group (AMEX:LGL) stock decreased by 5.15% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.

(AMEX:LGL) stock decreased by 5.15% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million. F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock fell 5.14% to $275.5. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:FFIV) stock fell 5.14% to $275.5. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) stock decreased by 4.79% to $6.56. The company's market cap stands at $440.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.