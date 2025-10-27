12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Celestica (NYSE:CLS) stock rose 9.1% to $329.2 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock increased by 8.83% to $24.01. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock rose 6.96% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock rose 5.88% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
- Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $42.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares rose 5.24% to $121.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) shares fell 9.1% to $3.91 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
- Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) stock declined by 8.6% to $103.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock decreased by 5.87% to $2.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $195.5 million.
- LGL Group (AMEX:LGL) stock decreased by 5.15% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
- F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock fell 5.14% to $275.5. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
