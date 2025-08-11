12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- FibroGen FGEN shares rose 20.1% to $10.11 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Equillium EQ stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- Owlet OWLT stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $9.81. The company's market cap stands at $153.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Foghorn Therapeutics FHTX stock moved upwards by 8.01% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Ventyx Biosciences VTYX stock rose 7.95% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $199.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares moved upwards by 7.62% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $712.6 million.
Losers
- Myomo MYO shares fell 34.7% to $1.15 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Azitra AZTR shares decreased by 20.81% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares decreased by 13.83% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Lantern Pharma LTRN stock declined by 10.17% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
- Palisade Bio PALI shares declined by 9.33% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- TELA Bio TELA stock declined by 7.53% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
