August 11, 2025

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • FibroGen FGEN shares rose 20.1% to $10.11 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Equillium EQ stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Owlet OWLT stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $9.81. The company's market cap stands at $153.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics FHTX stock moved upwards by 8.01% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Ventyx Biosciences VTYX stock rose 7.95% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $199.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Tilray Brands TLRY shares moved upwards by 7.62% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $712.6 million.

Losers

  • Myomo MYO shares fell 34.7% to $1.15 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Azitra AZTR shares decreased by 20.81% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares decreased by 13.83% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Lantern Pharma LTRN stock declined by 10.17% to $3.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
  • Palisade Bio PALI shares declined by 9.33% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • TELA Bio TELA stock declined by 7.53% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $68.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

