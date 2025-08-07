12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Montrose Environmental Gr MEG shares increased by 23.8% to $28.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $773.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tutor Perini TPC stock rose 23.56% to $58.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AerSale ASLE stock moved upwards by 20.45% to $7.42. The company's market cap stands at $288.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Primech Holdings PMEC shares moved upwards by 20.0% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.7 million.
- Allient ALNT shares rose 19.67% to $48.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sunrun RUN shares moved upwards by 17.64% to $10.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Urban-gro UGRO shares declined by 31.4% to $0.28 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Redwire RDW stock fell 27.23% to $9.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ultralife ULBI shares decreased by 19.98% to $6.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Symbotic SYM shares declined by 19.54% to $50.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Astronics ATRO stock declined by 14.51% to $30.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Miller Industries MLR stock declined by 12.14% to $36.5. The company's market cap stands at $476.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
