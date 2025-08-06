August 6, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • LivePerson LPSN shares rose 32.4% to $1.18 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.
  • Viasat VSAT shares moved upwards by 29.82% to $27.64. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Astera Labs ALAB stock moved upwards by 29.7% to $175.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Zeta Global Holdings ZETA shares moved upwards by 25.64% to $19.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares rose 25.61% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
  • RingCentral RNG shares increased by 25.16% to $29.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Atomera ATOM stock fell 28.6% to $3.33 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $143.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Arteris AIP shares fell 23.34% to $9.98. The company's market cap stands at $545.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vertex VERX shares declined by 22.56% to $25.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Super Micro Computer SMCI shares fell 20.87% to $45.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Auddia AUUD shares declined by 17.49% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Vishay Intertechnology VSH stock declined by 16.68% to $13.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

