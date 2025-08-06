12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

LivePerson LPSN shares rose 32.4% to $1.18 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.

RingCentral RNG shares increased by 25.16% to $29.57. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Atomera ATOM stock fell 28.6% to $3.33 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $143.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Auddia AUUD shares declined by 17.49% to $3.02. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million. Vishay Intertechnology VSH stock declined by 16.68% to $13.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

