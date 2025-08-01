August 1, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock moved upwards by 46.7% to $1.32 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock moved upwards by 35.69% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • Interface TILE shares rose 16.92% to $24.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Watsco WSO shares rose 16.23% to $505.0. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Forrester Res FORR shares increased by 12.93% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares rose 12.28% to $31.0. The company's market cap stands at $345.1 million.

Losers

  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 54.7% to $0.26 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • TTEC Holdings TTEC shares decreased by 36.75% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $238.2 million.
  • Fluor FLR shares decreased by 29.5% to $40.02. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • 374Water SCWO shares declined by 25.15% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
  • Insperity NSP stock decreased by 22.8% to $46.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Enovix ENVX stock fell 20.53% to $10.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

