12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock moved upwards by 46.7% to $1.32 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock moved upwards by 35.69% to $0.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Interface TILE shares rose 16.92% to $24.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Watsco WSO shares rose 16.23% to $505.0. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Forrester Res FORR shares increased by 12.93% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares rose 12.28% to $31.0. The company's market cap stands at $345.1 million.
Losers
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 54.7% to $0.26 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC shares decreased by 36.75% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $238.2 million.
- Fluor FLR shares decreased by 29.5% to $40.02. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- 374Water SCWO shares declined by 25.15% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million.
- Insperity NSP stock decreased by 22.8% to $46.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Enovix ENVX stock fell 20.53% to $10.65. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
