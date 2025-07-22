12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Manhattan Associates MANH stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $225.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Cambium Networks CMBM shares increased by 8.1% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.

Wolfspeed WOLF shares moved upwards by 7.04% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $225.6 million.

Smith Micro Software SMSI stock rose 4.83% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock rose 4.33% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.

stock rose 4.33% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million. Frequency Electronics FEIM shares moved upwards by 4.12% to $26.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.6 million.

Losers

Texas Instruments TXN stock fell 10.6% to $192.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $194.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Inuvo INUV shares decreased by 10.42% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million.

Microchip Technology MCHP shares declined by 7.99% to $69.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 billion.

Pegasystems PEGA shares decreased by 7.7% to $47.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

ON Semiconductor ON stock decreased by 7.21% to $57.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 billion.

stock decreased by 7.21% to $57.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 billion. Analog Devices ADI stock declined by 6.17% to $220.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.