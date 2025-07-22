12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Manhattan Associates MANH stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $225.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares increased by 8.1% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- Wolfspeed WOLF shares moved upwards by 7.04% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $225.6 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock rose 4.83% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock rose 4.33% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- Frequency Electronics FEIM shares moved upwards by 4.12% to $26.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.6 million.
Losers
- Texas Instruments TXN stock fell 10.6% to $192.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $194.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Inuvo INUV shares decreased by 10.42% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $80.7 million.
- Microchip Technology MCHP shares declined by 7.99% to $69.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 billion.
- Pegasystems PEGA shares decreased by 7.7% to $47.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- ON Semiconductor ON stock decreased by 7.21% to $57.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 billion.
- Analog Devices ADI stock declined by 6.17% to $220.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
ADIAnalog Devices Inc
$223.98-6.86%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
55.47
Growth
72.94
Quality
33.52
Value
12.47
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$1.20-11.8%
FEIMFrequency Electronics Inc
$25.9911.9%
INUVInuvo Inc
$5.06-9.61%
MANHManhattan Associates Inc
$223.6011.9%
MCHPMicrochip Technology Inc
$70.80-4.13%
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$0.7111-5.39%
ONON Semiconductor Corp
$58.10-4.05%
PEGAPegasystems Inc
$47.00-8.45%
SMSISmith Micro Software Inc
$0.8000-4.73%
TXNTexas Instruments Inc
$194.80-9.21%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.492.76%
