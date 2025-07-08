12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares increased by 27.3% to $3.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.1 million.

Losers

EZGO Technologies EZGO shares fell 9.1% to $0.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

Worksport WKSP shares declined by 3.7% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.