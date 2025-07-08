July 8, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Viomi Technology Co VIOT shares increased by 27.3% to $3.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.1 million.
  • Birks Group BGI shares rose 15.8% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
  • ATRenew RERE shares moved upwards by 14.51% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $840.2 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock moved upwards by 13.63% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
  • FAT Brands FATBB stock moved upwards by 11.9% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.
  • Emerson Radio MSN stock moved upwards by 9.38% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Losers

  • EZGO Technologies EZGO shares fell 9.1% to $0.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Jowell Global JWEL shares declined by 8.43% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Kirkland's KIRK shares declined by 5.94% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • Allied Gaming AGAE shares declined by 5.89% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $82.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Playboy PLBY shares fell 4.57% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $164.4 million.
  • Worksport WKSP shares declined by 3.7% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

