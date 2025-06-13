12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Vaxart VXRT stock rose 35.9% to $0.73 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $166.5 million.
- Enliven Therapeutics ELVN shares increased by 16.78% to $22.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Owlet OWLT shares rose 14.53% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $122.4 million.
- NexGel NXGL stock moved upwards by 13.58% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences TLSA shares increased by 13.3% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.0 million.
- SenesTech SNES shares increased by 13.21% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
Losers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock decreased by 32.3% to $0.02 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Know Labs KNW shares declined by 23.03% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals PCSA shares declined by 22.72% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock declined by 20.83% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- NuCana NCNA stock fell 19.35% to $0.12.
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares declined by 18.7% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
