June 13, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Vaxart VXRT stock rose 35.9% to $0.73 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $166.5 million.
  • Enliven Therapeutics ELVN shares increased by 16.78% to $22.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Owlet OWLT shares rose 14.53% to $7.41. The company's market cap stands at $122.4 million.
  • NexGel NXGL stock moved upwards by 13.58% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences TLSA shares increased by 13.3% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.0 million.
  • SenesTech SNES shares increased by 13.21% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Losers

  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock decreased by 32.3% to $0.02 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • Know Labs KNW shares declined by 23.03% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
  • Processa Pharmaceuticals PCSA shares declined by 22.72% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock declined by 20.83% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • NuCana NCNA stock fell 19.35% to $0.12.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ shares declined by 18.7% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

