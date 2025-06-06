June 6, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Movano MOVE stock increased by 11.3% to $0.73 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Entegris ENTG stock rose 8.33% to $79.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion.
  • Glimpse Group VRAR stock increased by 6.15% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
  • ClearOne CLRO shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Forward Industries FORD stock rose 4.92% to $6.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • BTCS BTCS stock increased by 3.47% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.

Losers

  • WidePoint WYY stock decreased by 6.3% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
  • SiTime SITM stock fell 5.0% to $195.55. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion.
  • Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares fell 4.55% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $95.5 million.
  • Peraso PRSO stock decreased by 4.17% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares decreased by 4.11% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • BIO-key International BKYI shares fell 4.08% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

