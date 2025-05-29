May 29, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Streamline Health Solns STRM stock moved upwards by 125.2% to $5.16 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares increased by 115.65% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Alzamend Neuro ALZN shares increased by 86.29% to $6.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares rose 64.65% to $0.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • ModivCare MODV shares moved upwards by 55.53% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC stock moved upwards by 54.8% to $805.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion.

Losers

  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock declined by 54.6% to $0.88 during Thursday's regular session.
  • Immunic IMUX shares decreased by 28.59% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.
  • Intellia Therapeutics NTLA stock decreased by 26.25% to $7.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $738.0 million.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM stock declined by 24.96% to $4.39. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.
  • EXoZymes EXOZ stock decreased by 21.58% to $10.98. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 million.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP shares fell 16.91% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALZN Logo
ALZNAlzamend Neuro Inc
$6.1585.2%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASBP Logo
ASBPAspire Biopharma Holdings Inc
$0.5899-16.5%
BSGM Logo
BSGMBioSig Technologies Inc
$4.51-22.9%
EXOZ Logo
EXOZEXoZymes Inc
$14.00-%
HBIO Logo
HBIOHarvard Bioscience Inc
$0.7184152.7%
HCTI Logo
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.0096065.5%
IMUX Logo
IMUXImmunic Inc
$0.7400-18.7%
MODV Logo
MODVModivCare Inc
$1.3146.6%
NTLA Logo
NTLAIntellia Therapeutics Inc
$7.16-25.9%
REVB Logo
REVBRevelation Biosciences Inc
$0.8850-54.1%
RGC Logo
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$805.0054.8%
STRM Logo
STRMStreamline Health Solutions Inc
$5.15124.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved