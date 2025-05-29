12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Streamline Health Solns STRM stock moved upwards by 125.2% to $5.16 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares increased by 115.65% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Alzamend Neuro ALZN shares increased by 86.29% to $6.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares rose 64.65% to $0.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- ModivCare MODV shares moved upwards by 55.53% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC stock moved upwards by 54.8% to $805.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 billion.
Losers
- Revelation Biosciences REVB stock declined by 54.6% to $0.88 during Thursday's regular session.
- Immunic IMUX shares decreased by 28.59% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.
- Intellia Therapeutics NTLA stock decreased by 26.25% to $7.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $738.0 million.
- BioSig Technologies BSGM stock declined by 24.96% to $4.39. The company's market cap stands at $119.8 million.
- EXoZymes EXOZ stock decreased by 21.58% to $10.98. The company's market cap stands at $91.8 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP shares fell 16.91% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
