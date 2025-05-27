May 27, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Box BOX shares rose 9.9% to $34.56 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • CI&T CINT shares rose 6.68% to $6.22. The company's market cap stands at $837.7 million.
  • CPI Card PMTS stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $21.58. The company's market cap stands at $243.4 million.
  • UTime WTO shares increased by 5.32% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • Roadzen RDZN shares rose 4.95% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.
  • Allegro Microsystems ALGM shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $27.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.

Losers

  • Okta OKTA shares fell 11.6% to $110.91 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 7.86% to $1.29.
  • SmartKem SMTK stock declined by 6.48% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • GDS Holdings GDS shares fell 6.05% to $25.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
  • ServiceTitan TTAN stock fell 5.0% to $117.23. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion.
  • Evolv Technologies EVLV shares fell 4.11% to $5.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALGM Logo
ALGMAllegro Microsystems Inc
$27.427.87%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
67.21
Growth
10.37
Quality
Not Available
Value
46.35
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BOX Logo
BOXBox Inc
$34.8112.0%
CINT Logo
CINTCI&T Inc
$6.04-3.97%
EVLV Logo
EVLVEvolv Technologies Holdings Inc
$5.61-1.75%
GDS Logo
GDSGDS Holdings Ltd
$26.75-6.14%
OKTA Logo
OKTAOkta Inc
$111.21-10.1%
PMTS Logo
PMTSCPI Card Group Inc
$21.588.01%
RDZN Logo
RDZNRoadzen Inc
$1.018.16%
SMTK Logo
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$1.30-2.26%
SVRE Logo
SVRESaverone 2014 Ltd
$1.29-4.44%
TTAN Logo
TTANServiceTitan Inc
$121.10-1.23%
WTO Logo
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.9158-20.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved