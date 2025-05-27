12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Box BOX shares rose 9.9% to $34.56 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- CI&T CINT shares rose 6.68% to $6.22. The company's market cap stands at $837.7 million.
- CPI Card PMTS stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $21.58. The company's market cap stands at $243.4 million.
- UTime WTO shares increased by 5.32% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- Roadzen RDZN shares rose 4.95% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $78.6 million.
- Allegro Microsystems ALGM shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $27.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
Losers
- Okta OKTA shares fell 11.6% to $110.91 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 7.86% to $1.29.
- SmartKem SMTK stock declined by 6.48% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- GDS Holdings GDS shares fell 6.05% to $25.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
- ServiceTitan TTAN stock fell 5.0% to $117.23. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 billion.
- Evolv Technologies EVLV shares fell 4.11% to $5.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
