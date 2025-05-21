12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock moved upwards by 238.2% to $6.46 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares rose 10.01% to $30.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares increased by 9.05% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Snowflake SNOW shares rose 6.39% to $190.57. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- MMTEC MTC shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
- Perfect PERF shares increased by 5.58% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.4 million.
Losers
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock fell 9.4% to $1.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.5 million.
- ClearOne CLRO stock fell 6.25% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY stock decreased by 5.14% to $6.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.3 million.
- LightPath Technologies LPTH stock declined by 4.73% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Eastman Kodak KODK stock fell 4.1% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $472.6 million.
- Glimpse Group VRAR shares fell 3.92% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
