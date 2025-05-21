May 21, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock moved upwards by 238.2% to $6.46 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares rose 10.01% to $30.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Signing Day Sports SGN shares increased by 9.05% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Snowflake SNOW shares rose 6.39% to $190.57. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • MMTEC MTC shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
  • Perfect PERF shares increased by 5.58% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.4 million.

Losers

  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock fell 9.4% to $1.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.5 million.
  • ClearOne CLRO stock fell 6.25% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • WISeKey Intl Holding WKEY stock decreased by 5.14% to $6.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.3 million.
  • LightPath Technologies LPTH stock declined by 4.73% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $93.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Eastman Kodak KODK stock fell 4.1% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $472.6 million.
  • Glimpse Group VRAR shares fell 3.92% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CLRO Logo
CLROClearOne Inc
$0.4500-11.8%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.21
Growth
5.89
Quality
-
Value
78.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
KODK Logo
KODKEastman Kodak Co
$6.12-5.12%
LPTH Logo
LPTHLightPath Technologies Inc
$2.220.45%
MTC Logo
MTCMMTEC Inc
$1.08-7.69%
NVTS Logo
NVTSNavitas Semiconductor Corp
$4.75137.6%
PERF Logo
PERFPerfect Corp
$1.894.41%
RAMP Logo
RAMPLiveRamp Holdings Inc
$28.84-0.03%
SGN Logo
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$0.6003-1.28%
SNOW Logo
SNOWSnowflake Inc
$190.544.19%
VRAR Logo
VRARThe Glimpse Group Inc
$1.380.73%
WKEY Logo
WKEYWISeKey International Holding Ltd
$6.18-1.10%
WOLF Logo
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$1.24-60.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved