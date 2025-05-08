May 8, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • nLight LASR stock increased by 18.6% to $10.21 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $504.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Mitek Systems MITK stock moved upwards by 11.35% to $9.81. The company's market cap stands at $443.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • AvePoint AVPT stock increased by 9.19% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Research Solutions RSSS stock rose 6.76% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Nvni Group NVNI stock increased by 6.6% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
  • Ouster OUST shares rose 6.35% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares declined by 13.6% to $12.75 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $705.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock decreased by 11.04% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $613.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Inseego INSG shares fell 9.79% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Onto Innovation ONTO stock declined by 7.74% to $117.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Expensify EXFY shares decreased by 7.52% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $251.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • HubSpot HUBS stock fell 7.44% to $611.25. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

