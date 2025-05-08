12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- nLight LASR stock increased by 18.6% to $10.21 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $504.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Mitek Systems MITK stock moved upwards by 11.35% to $9.81. The company's market cap stands at $443.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- AvePoint AVPT stock increased by 9.19% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Research Solutions RSSS stock rose 6.76% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Nvni Group NVNI stock increased by 6.6% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
- Ouster OUST shares rose 6.35% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares declined by 13.6% to $12.75 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $705.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock decreased by 11.04% to $3.94. The company's market cap stands at $613.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Inseego INSG shares fell 9.79% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Onto Innovation ONTO stock declined by 7.74% to $117.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Expensify EXFY shares decreased by 7.52% to $2.83. The company's market cap stands at $251.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- HubSpot HUBS stock fell 7.44% to $611.25. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AAOIApplied Optoelectronics Inc
$14.60-1.08%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
81.06
Growth
44.76
Quality
-
Value
61.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AVPTAvePoint Inc
$18.858.33%
EXFYExpensify Inc
$2.40-21.6%
HUBSHubSpot Inc
$603.05-8.68%
INSGInseego Corp
$7.89-6.96%
LASRnLight Inc
$11.6835.7%
MITKMitek Systems Inc
$9.7410.6%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$0.4948-7.17%
ONTOOnto Innovation Inc
$88.79-30.0%
OUSTOuster Inc
$10.5522.0%
RSSSResearch Solutions Inc
$3.1913.5%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$3.21-27.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in