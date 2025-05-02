May 2, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 23.1% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • Twilio TWLO shares increased by 8.3% to $106.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Verint Systems VRNT shares rose 7.44% to $19.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • GDS Holdings GDS stock moved upwards by 6.59% to $27.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
  • Data I/O DAIO stock rose 6.46% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
  • Ribbon Communications RBBN shares increased by 6.32% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $604.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Atlassian TEAM stock decreased by 15.8% to $192.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Intellicheck IDN shares declined by 13.86% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
  • inTest INTT shares fell 13.19% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares fell 11.05% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • Viavi Solutions VIAV stock decreased by 8.83% to $9.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock decreased by 6.29% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $904.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ASTI Logo
ASTIAscent Solar Technologies Inc
$1.53-11.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.07
Growth
6.34
Quality
-
Value
12.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BBAI Logo
BBAIBigBear.ai Holdings Inc
$3.08-7.78%
BTOG Logo
BTOGBit Origin Ltd
$0.214423.9%
DAIO Logo
DAIOData I/O Corp
$2.476.47%
GDS Logo
GDSGDS Holdings Ltd
$27.526.83%
IDN Logo
IDNIntellicheck Inc
$2.30-13.9%
INTT Logo
INTTinTest Corp
$5.40-13.2%
RBBN Logo
RBBNRibbon Communications Inc
$3.405.26%
TEAM Logo
TEAMAtlassian Corp
$190.40-16.9%
TWLO Logo
TWLOTwilio Inc
$106.158.45%
VIAV Logo
VIAVViavi Solutions Inc
$9.71-8.83%
VRNT Logo
VRNTVerint Systems Inc
$19.057.45%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved