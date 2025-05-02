12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 23.1% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
- Twilio TWLO shares increased by 8.3% to $106.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Verint Systems VRNT shares rose 7.44% to $19.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- GDS Holdings GDS stock moved upwards by 6.59% to $27.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
- Data I/O DAIO stock rose 6.46% to $2.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.
- Ribbon Communications RBBN shares increased by 6.32% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $604.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Atlassian TEAM stock decreased by 15.8% to $192.86 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intellicheck IDN shares declined by 13.86% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.5 million.
- inTest INTT shares fell 13.19% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares fell 11.05% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Viavi Solutions VIAV stock decreased by 8.83% to $9.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock decreased by 6.29% to $3.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $904.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
