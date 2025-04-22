12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Pegasystems PEGA shares increased by 23.2% to $84.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG stock moved upwards by 10.46% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $121.4 million.
- Auddia AUUD shares increased by 7.49% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- SAP SAP shares rose 6.97% to $270.0. The company's market cap stands at $314.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Asana ASAN shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $15.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- TTM Technologies TTMI stock rose 4.97% to $19.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Marin Software MRIN shares fell 21.3% to $0.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Oblong OBLG shares fell 14.69% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Enphase Energy ENPH stock declined by 10.9% to $47.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares decreased by 7.85% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Movano MOVE shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares declined by 4.99% to $12.4. The company's market cap stands at $728.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASANAsana Inc
$15.206.00%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.76
Growth
62.60
Quality
-
Value
40.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AUUDAuddia Inc
$4.1527.3%
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$46.70-9.53%
GRYPGryphon Digital Mining Inc
$0.162213.3%
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$0.85002.40%
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.7648-10.0%
MRINMarin Software Inc
$0.640130.6%
OBLGOblong Inc
$2.9235.2%
PEGAPegasystems Inc
$85.0028.0%
SAPSAP SE
$268.006.97%
SEDGSolarEdge Technologies Inc
$12.251.24%
TTMITTM Technologies Inc
$19.436.70%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in