12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Pegasystems PEGA shares increased by 23.2% to $84.7 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Lightwave Logic LWLG stock moved upwards by 10.46% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $121.4 million.
  • Auddia AUUD shares increased by 7.49% to $4.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • SAP SAP shares rose 6.97% to $270.0. The company's market cap stands at $314.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Asana ASAN shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $15.2. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • TTM Technologies TTMI stock rose 4.97% to $19.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

Losers

  • Marin Software MRIN shares fell 21.3% to $0.65 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
  • Oblong OBLG shares fell 14.69% to $3.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
  • Enphase Energy ENPH stock declined by 10.9% to $47.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares decreased by 7.85% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
  • Movano MOVE shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares declined by 4.99% to $12.4. The company's market cap stands at $728.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

