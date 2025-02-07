February 7, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • SolarWinds SWI stock moved upwards by 21.6% to $18.28 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • Castellum CTM shares moved upwards by 14.22% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.1 million.
  • Cleanspark CLSK stock rose 11.94% to $11.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Pagaya Techs PGY shares increased by 10.38% to $12.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.0 million.
  • TROOPS TROO stock increased by 9.92% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG shares increased by 8.99% to $10.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.

Losers

  • BILL Holdings BILL shares fell 32.5% to $65.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cyngn CYN stock fell 30.5% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
  • Digital Ally DGLY stock decreased by 20.84% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • NextTrip NTRP stock fell 16.11% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
  • Lantronix LTRX shares decreased by 15.01% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • 8x8 EGHT shares decreased by 11.62% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $327.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

