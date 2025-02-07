February 7, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Youxin Technology YAAS shares rose 14.1% to $4.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.9 million.
  • Pagaya Techs PGY stock rose 11.47% to $12.34. The company's market cap stands at $908.9 million.
  • Cloudflare NET stock moved upwards by 10.37% to $156.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Fortinet FTNT stock rose 8.62% to $113.75. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR shares rose 8.19% to $19.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.9 million.
  • Boxlight BOXL stock increased by 7.36% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Losers

  • BILL Holdings BILL shares decreased by 29.0% to $68.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cyngn CYN stock declined by 24.35% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
  • Digital Ally DGLY stock fell 20.62% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • Lantronix LTRX shares fell 12.86% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Clearfield CLFD shares decreased by 10.66% to $33.0. The company's market cap stands at $466.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Microchip Technology MCHP shares fell 6.46% to $49.68. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

