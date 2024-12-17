12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Portage Biotech PRTG shares increased by 178.2% to $9.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares moved upwards by 137.73% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.4 million.
- Camp4 Therapeutics CAMP shares rose 39.15% to $8.85. The company's market cap stands at $178.4 million.
- Akari Therapeutics AKTX stock rose 27.53% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus TEVA shares moved upwards by 19.13% to $19.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 billion.
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock rose 17.99% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
Losers
- Vaccinex VCNX stock decreased by 47.7% to $1.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares decreased by 38.27% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
- PepGen PEPG shares decreased by 33.49% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.7 million.
- Tenaya Therapeutics TNYA stock declined by 31.25% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $156.8 million.
- LeMaitre Vascular LMAT stock declined by 23.79% to $70.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Biomea Fusion BMEA shares decreased by 12.49% to $5.12. The company's market cap stands at $185.5 million.
