12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Lion Group Holding LGHL shares increased by 22.5% to $0.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- X Financial XYF shares increased by 14.32% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Patriot Ntl Bancorp PNBK stock rose 9.99% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- XChange Tec XHG shares rose 9.74% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $190.3 million.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB shares rose 6.79% to $33.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Kingstone Companies KINS shares rose 6.58% to $17.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.9 million.
Losers
- Inter & Co INTR stock decreased by 16.7% to $4.4 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Hilltop Hldgs HTH stock fell 15.67% to $26.82. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- XP XP stock decreased by 9.37% to $13.55. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion.
- Bank Bradesco BBDO stock fell 8.42% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 billion.
- StoneCo STNE shares fell 8.36% to $9.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Essent Group ESNT stock declined by 8.2% to $53.01. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
