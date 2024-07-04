12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Kopin KOPN shares increased by 5.4% to $0.97 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 million.
- Minim MINM stock moved upwards by 4.93% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Upland Software UPLD stock increased by 4.88% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $76.9 million.
- Inseego INSG shares increased by 4.79% to $12.25. The company's market cap stands at $145.5 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR shares moved upwards by 4.64% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- American Software AMSWA shares rose 4.4% to $9.48. The company's market cap stands at $315.5 million.
Losers
- Wetouch Technology WETH stock declined by 13.1% to $2.78 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
- TROOPS TROO shares decreased by 8.3% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.3 million.
- Banzai International BNZI stock fell 5.83% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock decreased by 5.55% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- CLPS CLPS stock decreased by 5.48% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
- 8x8 EGHT stock declined by 5.34% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.0 million.
