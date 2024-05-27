12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Yoshitsu Co TKLF stock rose 20.0% to $0.36 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.
- Kirkland's KIRK stock rose 17.29% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- GameStop GME shares rose 12.84% to $21.44. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock moved upwards by 7.49% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Volcon VLCN shares increased by 6.92% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Amesite AMST stock rose 6.34% to $3.69. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
Losers
- Color Star Tech ADD stock decreased by 12.3% to $0.23 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock declined by 7.02% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Lotus Technology LOT shares decreased by 6.51% to $9.35. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares declined by 6.36% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 6.29% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Yunji YJ shares fell 5.88% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
