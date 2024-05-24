12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Cue Health HLTH shares moved upwards by 42.1% to $0.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Innovative Eyewear LUCY stock rose 24.73% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- SCWorx WORX shares increased by 17.02% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Arcus Biosciences RCUS stock rose 16.33% to $18.94. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Biora Therapeutics BIOR stock moved upwards by 15.01% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million.
- Jin Medical International ZJYL shares moved upwards by 14.92% to $3.23. The company's market cap stands at $505.5 million.
Losers
- Verastem VSTM stock fell 59.0% to $4.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $126.3 million.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock fell 40.01% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
- Genelux GNLX stock decreased by 21.74% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.1 million.
- Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock declined by 15.51% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Akari Therapeutics AKTX shares declined by 11.3% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- Akso Health Group AHG stock decreased by 10.4% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in