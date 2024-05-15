12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Monday.Com MNDY shares rose 19.2% to $216.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Inuvo INUV stock moved upwards by 11.0% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- AXT AXTI stock rose 10.61% to $3.75. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million.
- AudioEye AEYE shares moved upwards by 9.28% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $256.0 million.
- Wrap Technologies WRAP stock increased by 9.14% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $79.1 million.
- Veritone VERI shares increased by 8.84% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.4 million.
Losers
- Pixelworks PXLW stock declined by 27.8% to $1.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intrusion INTZ shares declined by 23.65% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock declined by 15.18% to $2.74. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- AEye LIDR shares declined by 13.42% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Castellum CTM stock decreased by 12.29% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA shares decreased by 11.74% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in